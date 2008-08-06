CordWrap Keeps Cords Off the Floor and Plugged In

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

While it's probably not something you want in your living room, the CordWrap outlet faceplate keeps long cords off the floor and from being accidentally pulled out of the wall. Fit for garages or workshops, the CordWrap doesn't seem to be for sale, but DIYers could easily put one together. It's simply a regular outlet faceplate with protruding ends. Wrap extra cord length around the ends and keep a coiled pile of cable off the floor.

