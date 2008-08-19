Copy Starbucks recipes at home

If you're suffering from Starbucks' recent closure of three-quarters of its Australian stores, then the Ultimate Starbucks Recipe Book free PDF download might help sate your frappuccino urges. Quantities are in US imperial measurements, but for most of the coffee recipes that shouldn't make a major difference. (Sadly, we can't do much about the reduced Wi-Fi footprint those closures also represent.) [Coffee Fair via OzBargain]
Are you serious? Do any Australians actually drink that stuff??