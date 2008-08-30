Copy a Single File to Avoid Re-Activating Windows XP

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

The Online Tech Tips site offers up a great tip for anyone reinstalling XP off something other than their original CD—such as a slipstreamed and automated installation—or lacking a net connection to run the activation. Before wiping your system clean, grab a file named WPA.DBL from the System32 directory and save it to a thumb drive or other external media. When you load up your new system, skip registration, enter "Safe Mode" from the boot menu, and drop it back into that System32 folder. Now you're re-activated and free of nagging. Hit the link below for detailed explanation of each step.

How to avoid having to reactivate Windows XP after fresh install [Online Tech Tips]

  • KnightOwl Guest

    This article may explain why formatting the windows partition could result in you having to reactivate. Copying over the WPA file won't work. Scroll down to the bit about formatting the hard disk.

    http://aumha.org/win5/a/wpa.php

