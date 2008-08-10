Complete Aurora Future Browser Concept Video Series

Leading design and user interface company Adaptive Path released a series of concept videos that show how they envision the web will work in the future called Aurora. Designed and narrated by Jesse James Garrett ( a.k.a. "the AJAX guy"), Aurora shows off some advanced tech in everyday life situations in four parts. If you missed our previous coverage of the Aurora launch early this week, get the full set of four video clips right here.

Note: If you click through to the video's page on Vimeo, you can watch it in HD; links included below each clip.

Aurora, Part 1:



Aurora (Part 1) from Adaptive Path on Vimeo.

Aurora, Part 2:



Aurora (Part 2) from Adaptive Path on Vimeo.

Aurora, Part 3:



Aurora (Part 3) from Adaptive Path on Vimeo.

Aurora, Part 4:



Aurora (Part 4) from Adaptive Path on Vimeo.

The original post garnered lots of mixed reviews from readers—from "too complicated!" to "love it!" What do you think of Aurora? Is it a web you want to use some day? Now that you've seem the complete series, let us know in the comments.