Commuto Makes Sharing and Swapping Stuff Easy

Don't toss that CD you don't need anymore—swap it for something else you've been eyeing with social swapping site Commuto. Find goods you want at Commuto and set up in-person sales (should money be requested) or face-to-face swaps with the member who's offering what you want. Commuto offers a large database of items to choose from, and it will match up the UPC symbol or ISBN with the title of the product if it can locate it. You can also create a wishlist for prospective swappers. Like Craigslist, Commuto takes no commissions. Currently, Commuto is in beta with small but growing communities, and it looks promising, especially if the sheer size of Craigslist is overwhelming.

Commuto [via WebWare]

  • Pali Madra Guest

    Though the market is already crowded and competitive and commuto will have to survive for a long period to make a dent. Therefore they need to monetize as soon as possible.

