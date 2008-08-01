Closing Microsoft Office's Annoying Clipboard Bar



As anyone who works in an industry that uses Microsoft Office exclusively can tell you, there are certain Office annoyances that grate on your nerves over time. For me, one of the biggest Office annoyances is the Clipboard bar that decides to dock itself to the side of whichever Office application I had the misfortune of using Ctrl+C in.

You can remove it by clicking the Options button at the bottom and unchecking the options to "Show Office Clipboard", and closing the panel. But each time I sit down on a new install I'm annoyed all over again.

Instead of creating text snippets that can be inserted anywhere like Texter, or working across all applications like previously mentioned Ditto, the Clipboard bar is an Office-only feature, leaving the question that must be asked: Does anybody use this feature? Better still, do you have a preferred clipboard trick that saves you time? Let us know in the comments.