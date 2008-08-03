Cleepr Finds Music Videos

Searching YouTube for music videos from your favourite artists can be a bit of a crap shoot. If you've ever loaded a video expecting Billy Corgan rocking out against a surreal production set and instead got a kid in mascara rocking karaoke against a sheet in his grandma's basement, music video search engine Cleepr is for you. While an occasional karaoke fest slips in, the vast majority of searches return only legitimate footage of your favourite musicians in music videos, public performances, and collaborations with other artists.
