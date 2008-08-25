Clean Any Surface in Your House

Real Simple posts a smart follow-up to their guide to assembling an ultimate cleaning kit: a guide to using those supplies to clean pretty much any surface in your house. This guide gives you the dos and don'ts of cleaning stainless steel, glass, marble, ceramics, hardwood cabinets and floors, butcher block, and much more. Those proud of their bamboo or other wood cutting board, for instance, might heed this advice:

After cleaning, rinse with plain water and pat dry. Water left on the surface will stain. Replace boards that have cracks, as bacteria can grow there. Sanitize with a slice of lemon, not bleach, which is unsafe around food.

This makes for a great forward to any uni types you know moving into their own digs.