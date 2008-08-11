Chandler 1.0 Brings Alternative Information Manager Closer to Reality

We first took a look at Chandler, the open-source, cross-platform personal information manager back in December, when it was still in somewhat rough shape. Now the email-centric task manager and organiser has hit its official 1.0 release, and it's looking a lot better, if still not intuitive when you first open it. The app can connect to, synchronise, and manage a lot of different data types—email, calendars, notes, and appointments—and puts it all in a very GTD-like list in the "Dashboard." Chandler said it had synced up to my Gmail account through IMAP, but I'm still waiting to see the folders it's supposed to create in there. There are lots and lots of menus and sub-menus to dig through, so for the time being, we'll just say it's worth checking out and exploring. Chandler is a free download for Windows, Mac (PPC and Intel), and Linux systems.