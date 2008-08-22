CareerBuilder.com's Most-Searched Keywords by Bosses

CareerBuilder recently surveyed 3,100 hiring managers and found that nearly half of them had caught prospective employees in a definitive lie during the review process. More helpful to the honest job-seekers out there, though, are the terms those managers are scanning for in resumes. Here's four of the top nine from CareerBuilder:

problem-solving and decision-making skills (50 percent)

oral and written communications (44 percent)

customer service or retention (34 percent)

performance and productivity improvement (32 percent)

Of course, other job-seeking portals with different salary and professional markets will have varied results, but it's helpful to see a few terms that seem to have common pull amongst the hiring. Hit the link for the next five results. Photo by Yeah Im Kenny.