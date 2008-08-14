Can your browser history reveal your gender?

Here's an interesting twist on browser history: a Web-based calculator which looks at the sites you've visited, weights that against whether those sites have a larger male or female readership, and then makes an educated guess on whether you're male or female. I came up as 92% male, which sounds about right. How do you score?
Using your browser URL history to estimate gender [Mike On Ads]
Lols, according to this there's a 94% chance I'm male and 4% chance I'm female.
I am a girl.
(I blame Lifehacker and Gizmodo and Marvel, lol)