Can your browser history reveal your gender?

Here's an interesting twist on browser history: a Web-based calculator which looks at the sites you've visited, weights that against whether those sites have a larger male or female readership, and then makes an educated guess on whether you're male or female. I came up as 92% male, which sounds about right. How do you score?
Using your browser URL history to estimate gender  [Mike On Ads]

  • snapshotty Guest

    Lols, according to this there's a 94% chance I'm male and 4% chance I'm female.

    I am a girl.

    (I blame Lifehacker and Gizmodo and Marvel, lol)

  • dmz @DM

    Likelihood of you being FEMALE is 0%
    Likelihood of you being MALE is 100%

    100% correct.

    Now me go eat meat! ugh ugh!

  • Rubens Guest

    Likelihood of you being FEMALE is 8%
    Likelihood of you being MALE is 92%

    I blame my partner for using facebook.... =P

    I'm a guy...

  • unicornoverdrive @blue

    Hmm i'm a girl though i don't spend a lot of time on the "girly" websites according to them.

    Likelihood of you being FEMALE is 41%
    Likelihood of you being MALE is 59%

