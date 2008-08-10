CampTune Non-Destructively Resizes Your Boot Camp Partition

Mac OS X only: Free-for-now boot CD CampTune resizes your Boot Camp partition when the size of the Windows installation on your dual-booting Mac bumps against its limits. Without a tool like CampTune, you'd need to entirely reinstall Windows if you wanted to fiddle with the partition size of your secondary OS, making this a very handy app if you've underestimated how much space you need for Windows. CampTune is currently free to use, but their web site indicates it'll cost once it leaves pre-release, so grab it while it's hot. I haven't resized my Boot Camp with this, so if you give it a try, let's hear how it worked for you in the comments. Before you do, though, you may want to back up your BC partition with previously mentioned WinClone.