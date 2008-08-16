Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

BusinessWeek on Getting Things Done

Comments

  • Peter Wills Guest

    I used to work at a large Accounting/Auditing firm many years ago and there were some managers there who used to joke about one of the other managers who used to fastidiously write down things that had to be done each day. They used to joke that he spent more time working on his lists than actually working!

    Whilst I have read much about the GTD methodology on various websites and blogs I have not actually read the book. However, because everyone is an individual I believe that different systems work for different people. What will work for one person will not necessarily work for another and so on.

    I also believe that some people are natural organisers and can get things done with little or no use of lists/programs etc whereas some people need all the help they can get.

    At the end of the day it boils down to one thing...... JFDI (Just F.....ing Do It)!!!!!!

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
au baking bread sourdough

How To Look After And Use A Sourdough Starter

Fans of sourdough will be acutely aware of its unique flavour. This is all thanks to a starter or which is used to leaven the bread and make it rise. A sourdough starter is a living culture made from a simple recipe of flour and water that is allowed to ferment. They can last forever if they're looked after and fed regularly. If you're just starting out with sourdough baking, here's some tips to keep your starter strong and ready to literally get that bread.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles