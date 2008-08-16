BusinessWeek on Getting Things Done

BusinessWeek profiles Getting Things Done author David Allen and offers a crash course in the GTD personal productivity system. Has GTD changed your life or jumped the shark? Let us know what you think in the comments. [via]
BusinessWeek profiles Getting Things Done author David Allen and offers a crash course in the GTD personal productivity system. Has GTD changed your life or jumped the shark? Let us know what you think in the comments. [via]
I used to work at a large Accounting/Auditing firm many years ago and there were some managers there who used to joke about one of the other managers who used to fastidiously write down things that had to be done each day. They used to joke that he spent more time working on his lists than actually working!
Whilst I have read much about the GTD methodology on various websites and blogs I have not actually read the book. However, because everyone is an individual I believe that different systems work for different people. What will work for one person will not necessarily work for another and so on.
I also believe that some people are natural organisers and can get things done with little or no use of lists/programs etc whereas some people need all the help they can get.
At the end of the day it boils down to one thing...... JFDI (Just F.....ing Do It)!!!!!!