Build your own gadget docking station

Keeping your essential gadgets charged can be a real nuisance, and stopping the cords from getting tangled up only adds to the frustration. Caro at IKEA Hacker solved that problem by modifying a $25 Estetisk desk organiser from IKEA and turning it into a charging station, with all the cords neatly hidden from view and plenty of space to rest a notebook PC on top. The wood finish might not be to everyone's taste, but (as Caro points out) restaining or repainting wouldn't be too difficult either. [Gadget docking and charging station]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink