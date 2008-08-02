Boost Morale with 'Inbox Fuzzies'

Reader Jared writes in:
It's easy to become jaded and disheartened in any workplace. I created a 'Fuzzies' folder for my Inbox, where I save any particularly inspiring or gracious messages from co-workers. I take a few moments to browse my Fuzzies whenever my morale needs bolstering.
This is a really effective way to turn a bad day around. Similarly, I file kind reader email in a special Gmail label to re-read on tough days. (Cue: Awwww.) A similar technique is the previously mentioned "Yay me!" file, where you write down your work accomplishments every time you do something good. That one comes in handy when it's time to negotiate a raise, too. Thanks, Jared!
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink