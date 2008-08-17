Bookmarks Brings Delicious to Your iPhone

iPhone/iPod touch only: Browse your Delicious bookmarks by tag from your iPhone with free application Bookmarks. As of its first iteration, this app is very simple: Once you enter your username and password, you can browse through all your tags and launch any bookmark in Safari. You can't edit bookmarks or add tags, unfortunately, but if you're looking for a quick and easy way to access your Delicious bookmarks from the mobile comfort of your iPhone and iPod touch, Bookmarks is a good start. Bookmarks is a free download from the iTunes App Store.
