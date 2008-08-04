BgPatterns Generates Tiled Desktop or Web Site Backgrounds

Free online design tool BgPatterns gives you a full range of options to make your own tiled/repeating backgrounds, whether for your computer desktop or to fill in the background space on a blog or web site. The transparency, foreground/background colours, rotation of the patterns, and canvas texture are all up for tweaking, and there's a gallery of designs you can stroll through and vote on. In other words, it's reminiscent of the tiled background options from earlier versions of Windows, just a lot more appealing. BgBackgrounds is free to use and download images from; signing up lets you store your patterns online.
