BgInfo Embeds System Stats on Your Desktop

Windows only: Freeware application BgInfo displays important system statistics on your desktop so that you don't have to pull up the Properties dialog or run ipconfig manually. Open BgInfo's standalone app, choose the desired font and size, and preview or apply the changes. The result will appear similar to the screenshot above. BgInfo actually embeds the information within your current desktop wallpaper so you can view it any time and it consumes fewer system resources. BgInfo is simple application to run, but power users may appreciate the available command line options that give you more control over the application. BgInfo is a free download for Windows only.