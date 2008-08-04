Better Gmail 2 Version 0.6 Out

Just posted an update to the Better Gmail 2 Firefox extension, which reinstates secure connections, adds a skin, and updates the macros script. See the changelog for full details on what's changed and download it here.
@Drakelet
What version of FF are you using? I had some problems updating plugins with FF3.