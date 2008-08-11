Observant Lifehacker regulars have probably already noticed the link to babblebaby, our new sibling site. Like Lifehacker, babblebaby offers practical and modern advice, but as the name suggests, it's targeted at the parents of newborns and young children. Regular features include Strollerderby (a parenting blog), FameCrawler (updates on celebrity babies) and Droolicious (the latest products). For a neat if nasty trick, check out the ways to get revenge on your kids when they've acted up. [babblebaby]
babblebaby offers real-world advice to parents
Comments
Trending Stories Right Now
Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January
New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
How To Look After And Use A Sourdough Starter
Fans of sourdough will be acutely aware of its unique flavour. This is all thanks to a starter or which is used to leaven the bread and make it rise. A sourdough starter is a living culture made from a simple recipe of flour and water that is allowed to ferment. They can last forever if they're looked after and fed regularly. If you're just starting out with sourdough baking, here's some tips to keep your starter strong and ready to literally get that bread.
I'm sorry, the picture looks like Justine Clarke just cut off someone's arm and is pleased as punch to have done so!