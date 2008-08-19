AutoPager Automatically Loads the Next Web Page Inline



Firefox only (Windows/Mac/Linux): The AutoPager Firefox extension automatically loads the next page of a site inline when you reach the end of the current page for infinite scrolling of content. By default AutoPager works with a ton of sites, including the New York Times, Digg, and, of course, Google. At first blush AutoPager is a little difficult to understand, but just set it as Always Enabled by clicking the AE link on supported sites and it'll take care of the rest. If you want to add your own custom autopaging to unsupported sites, the site wizard feature makes it easy (first pick the Next link, then pick only the content you want loaded (in Lifehacker, for example, the posts). AutoPager is free, works wherever Firefox does. For similar functionality, check out previously mentioned Repagination. (Of course, bear in mind that infinite scrolling could have a nasty impact on your download limits.)