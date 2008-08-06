Aurora Concept Video Proposes the Future of the Web

What will browsing the web be like a decade from now? Leading design and UI company Adaptive Path offers one possible answer in a new concept video series called Aurora. Jesse James Garrett (the guy who coined the term AJAX) designed and narrated part one of a video series demonstrating what the future of the web might look like. There's some gorgeous, imaginative, and high-tech stuff going on here—hit the play button below to watch.
Note: To watch this clip in HD, play it on its source page on Vimeo.
What do you think of the first installment of Aurora? Is it a web you hope to use sometime in the future? What do you love and what would you change? Let us know what you think in the comments.
