ANZ has expanded its its Internet banking service for use on the iPhone (and iPod Touch), adding the ability for existing Internet banking customers to check balances and view recent transactions. We've previously mentioned this app, but the new options are a substantial improvement on the previous brochureware-style approach. A funds transfer feature is under development. The service is currently iPhone-only, but other mobile platforms are apparently under consideration (BlackBerry would seem an obvious choice). [ANZ]
ANZ beefs up iPhone banking, examines support for other mobile platforms
Comments
What about Windows Mobile!? Oh yeah, that supports Java, no add-ons needed.