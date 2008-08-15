Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Anti-Malware Toolkit Builds a Quick Computer Cleaning Toolbox


Windows only: Free application Anti-Malware Tookit automatically downloads popular anti-malware applications to your computer. In essence the application is a specialised downloader that retrieves the latest and greatest releases of popular anti-malware apps like CCleaner, Spybot S&D, and Hijack This. You can selectively choose which apps you want downloaded and which you don't, so you can stick to the tried-and-true options and avoid the ones you're not sure of—perfect for when you've left your PC rescue kit at home and are working tech support for the family.

In addition to the anti-malware apps, the app also automatically grabs "recommended" apps like Firefox, Thunderbird, and avast antivirus (ostensibly to help the user keep a clean PC next time around), as well as utilities like Process Explorer and Unlocker. It'd be nice to see more options from our best antivirus list and a few more great Windows maintenance tools, but as is it's a good start. Anti-Malware Toolkit is freeware, requires .NET 2.0. It's not one you'll use every day, but it's a lot better than hunting down apps one-by-one on a malware-ridden PC.

Anti-Malware Toolkit [via Download Squad]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
au baking bread sourdough

How To Look After And Use A Sourdough Starter

Fans of sourdough will be acutely aware of its unique flavour. This is all thanks to a starter or which is used to leaven the bread and make it rise. A sourdough starter is a living culture made from a simple recipe of flour and water that is allowed to ferment. They can last forever if they're looked after and fed regularly. If you're just starting out with sourdough baking, here's some tips to keep your starter strong and ready to literally get that bread.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles