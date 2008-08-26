Amarok 2 Beta Released

Windows and Linux only: Amarok 2, the next version of the free, open-source media player, has just rolled out an official beta release, Nerrivik. The beta of the media manager we previewed back in June, improves memory management, overhauls the add-on scripting and metadata tracking, adds gapless playback, and streamlines the interface. Center-rail widgets still seem a little rough, but it's a usable preview of what's to come. Amarok 2 is a free download; Windows users can install it through the KDE on Windows Project, while Linux users can download the source or add the nightly build repository listed in our screenshot tour.
