Agent Ransack Adds Regular Expression Power to Windows Search

Windows only: Free search app Agent Ransack is a tool worth checking out if you've got a file you just can't find with Windows' built-in search or other index-based apps, but you know a few details about it. That's because Agent Ransack, the "lite" version of File Locator Pro, helps you build regular expression searches for seriously complex filtering. In other words, if you know a file starts with "T" but the next letter isn't a vowel, and the file somehow ends with "-klf," you can have Agent Ransack do that exact search, in specific folders, and sort the results by all the standard criteria. The tools requires installation, but doesn't do active indexing, so it doesn't cost any performance hits while still running remarkably small and light. Agent Ransack is a free download for Windows systems only.

  • Matt Emery Guest

    Excellent tool, i've been using it for years. As a Web Developer I find it invaluable.

    I also use 'SCR Search and Replace', another excellent tool. Get it here http://www.soft-central.net/scr.php

