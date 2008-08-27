Adium Updates, Supports Facebook and Adds New Features

Mac OS X only: The popular open-source instant messaging application Adium has released a significant update chock-full of improvements. Most notably, Adium is working to keep in step with IM apps like Pidgin and Digsby by integrating Facebook chat. In addition, the new release adds Cmd-F search to the contact list (a godsend), significant performance improvements, and lots more. Adium is free, Mac OS X only.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink