Add Office 97/2003 Links to Windows' 'New' Menu

Once you make the upgrade to Microsoft Office 2007, both the suite and Windows itself assume you'll hardly ever want to make documents in older Office formats ever again. As most modern office workers can attest, though, the .docx 2007 format is not common ground. The How-To Geek shows how to make creating new Office 97 or 2003-style documents easy by adding links to both Windows' right-click menu and Office's own "New" menu. The tweak involves a registry hack, so be sure to back up before jumping in, but the results are worth it for anyone tired of picking through Save As menus to get their jobs done.