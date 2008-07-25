Zimbra Desktop Takes Yahoo Mail Offline for Free

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Windows/Mac/Linux: At the very least, the free, just-released Zimbra Desktop client gives non-paying Yahoo Mail users IMAP-style offline access to their messages. More than that, though, Zimbra adds a few features to Yahoo, Gmail, AOL, or any other POP/IMAP account that could be pretty useful—at least at some point down the road. Message tagging and nested conversation arrows are pretty nice features for any services that don't already have them, but they don't sync back, or work with Gmail's labels. There's also a bare-bones word processor/spreadsheet, a (non-syncing) calendar, and more search options, including attachment filtering. Overall, though, the real benefit is Zimbra's ability to synchronise your outbox and mail folders before you go offline. Zimbra Desktop is a free download for Windows, Mac OS X, and Linux systems.

Zimbra Desktop [via WebWare]

  • ikoL Guest

    Why encapsulate the wheel? Yahoo ought provide IMAP4 access to mail as does aim, gmail, and gmx already.

