

Mac OS X only: Freeware application ZDNet Clock overclocks your Mac Pro's processor for faster performance. As the name suggests, the application is made by the German branch of tech web site ZDNet, and according to the download page the latest generation Mac Pro (3.1) with a 2.8GHz processor can be overclocked to 3.24GHz without increasing voltage to the CPU and without losing stability (translation: faster computer, no major risk). Overclocking has never been as easy on Macs as PCs, but the ZDNet Clock tool aims to make it just that. ZDNet Clock only works on Intel Mac Pros and the Apple server Xserve, requires OS X 10.5. We don't have a Mac Pro at Lifehacker HQ to test it on, so if you feel like being our canary in the coalmine, let's hear how it worked for you in the comments.