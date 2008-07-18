YouTorrent Relaunches as Legal Torrent Aggregator

YouTorrent, the BitTorrent search aggregator with a great interface that proved too popular to stay online with a, er, laissez-faire attitude about legality, has re-launched as a meta-search for legal downloads. Grabbing results of verified legal or open-licensed downloads from Jamendo, BitTorrent, Mininova, and others, the site moves as quickly as ever, lets you sort results by relevance, date, or feed statistics, and offers previews of audio files through the Bitlet streaming tool. It's not quite the hyper-organized bazaar of torrents it once was, but if you're looking for something that might be genuinely free to grab, YouTorrent seems like a great place to start.