Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

WorldPurchases gives global access to US stores

WorldPurchaes.jpg
It's a familiar problem: you spot an item you want in an online store, and then discover that it won't deliver to a non-US address or without a US credit card. WorldPurchases offers itself as an intermediary, allowing you to order from multiple US retailers. Pretty much every major online store is covered (though sadly no eBay). The service charge is 5% of your total order and shipping from the US, but that still might work out cheaper than buying locally for some items (especially if you take advantage of services like Amazon's Super Saver Shipping to minimise postage). If you've used WorldPurchases or a similar service, let us know how it went in the comments. (Thanks Tony!) [WorldPurchases]

Comments

  • Ian Guest

    I use www.PriceUSA.com.au because you can claim coupons via them, plus for a small fee you can buy warranty returns insurance which saves you the cost of paying returns postage.

    Also, they are based in Bendigo so you are dealing with an Australian company.

    0
  • Julian Guest

    I use www.usglobalmail.com they will tell me on their website what is waiting in my mailbox. I can then choose what to forward, ask them to combine multiple items into one package and best of all to produce a trade invoice showing the values I decide.

    It doesn't get you over the problem of needing a US credit card though - but I have one of those. Its just great for the forwarding side of things.

    0
  • David Cartwright Guest

    I have not used WorldPurchases, however I have used a similar service called vPOSTASIA that is operated by Singapore Post.

    My first shipment of a device

    Despite about three emails to customer support, I received not a single reply about the problem.

    Everything points to the fact that someone in the vPOSTASIA warehouse in the US has tampered with the computer system and my goods have been stolen by an insider.

    Basically, it appears impossible to recover items under such an a scenario.

    I would therefore caution anyone using such services - TAKE CARE!

    0
  • molloby Guest

    I've also used PriceUSA. It's a very good service.

    0
  • neil @Neil

    +1 for priceusa

    Check out the Whirlpool thread.
    http://forums.whirlpool.net.au/forum-replies.cfm?t=913221

    0
  • Sarah Stokely Guest

    Holy crap that image is huge. Came through full size in my RSS reader too. I actually thought it was an ad.

    0
  • Angus Kidman Guest

    Oops! Got published in non-thumbnail form for some reason. Apologies to everyone, it's fixed now.

    0
  • Sarah Guest

    I've used www.youronlinegenie.com they are so great and helpful and they have great rates too!

    0
  • Jim Guest

    Another option is using a mail forwarding service with the Personal Shopper option (usually around 10% fee)

    I have used http://www.bongoUs.com in the past to make purchases with their US credit card and then to consolidate and forward to the UK

    0
  • Carla Guest

    I use http://www.usamail1.com
    I found their shipping rates to be better than the other mail forwarding services. What I really like about their service, is they allow me to pay with my Paypal account, and in addition to all of the major carriers like UPS, Fedex, and DHL, they allow me to ship via the US Postal Service, which often saves me on customs fees

    0
  • Vivika Guest

    I actually recommend Viaddress.com at http://www.viaddress.com who offers the lowest shipping rates according to the shipping calculators on all these sites.

    Their Package forwarding service and Concierge Service are both FREE.

    They have the biggest Pesronal shopper service on Ebay in the US.

    I always use them to shop from ebay or other sites when the seller doesn’t ship outside the US.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
au baking bread sourdough

How To Look After And Use A Sourdough Starter

Fans of sourdough will be acutely aware of its unique flavour. This is all thanks to a starter or which is used to leaven the bread and make it rise. A sourdough starter is a living culture made from a simple recipe of flour and water that is allowed to ferment. They can last forever if they're looked after and fed regularly. If you're just starting out with sourdough baking, here's some tips to keep your starter strong and ready to literally get that bread.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles