Windows Update Downloader Makes Slipstreaming Updates Simple

Windows only: Free utility Windows Updates Downloader is a seriously convenient tool for anyone starting over with a fresh Windows re-installation (such as a slipstreamed XP installation with SP3 pre-loaded), or anyone who wants to make their updates portable for later installation. Once installed, you have to point the app at an "Update List" for Windows XP or Vista (or Office 2003, if that's installed). Hitting "+" doesn't seem to point to the right page, which is here. Once the list is loaded, you can grab any of Microsoft's current updates as executable packages, easily plugged into a slipstreaming tool or run by themselves on a system that needs it. Perfect for managing big updates on multiple systems, and saving wait-and-download time on a re-installation. Windows Updates Downloader is a free download for Windows systems only.