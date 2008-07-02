Windows SteadyState Creates a Wreck-Proof Space for Kids, Experiments

Windows XP/Vista only: SteadyState, a free Windows utility offered by Microsoft, is a handy tool to have if you've got kids, friends, or just a program or two that could possibly wreak havoc on your system. SteadyState basically creates new user profiles inside a disk section kept at arm's length from your actual system, and can go a step further by locking down access to drives, putting tight restrictions on a user's configuration access, and have the main user's hard disk restored to its previous state whenever an interloper logs on and does their misdeeds. As commenter JBDaddy pointed out, it's a great way to kid-proof your computer—but you can also try out potentially crash-prone or system-changing apps in a virtual blast container. SteadyState is a free download for Windows XP and Vista; it requires a Windows Genuine validation before downloading.
