WikiLook Offers Definitions On-Page

All platforms with Firefox: You already know how to Google a word's definition, but to find out what a term means without having to switch tabs you need WikiLook. The WikiLook Firefox extension adds very useful functionality to the browser: With Wikilook installed, when you come across a word you don't know, press and hold the Shift key and move your mouse pointer over it. WikiLook will load the definition (pulled from Wiktionary) in a green tooltip on the spot (as shown). WikiLook is a free download for Firefox, and should be #11 on our top 10 online language tools for word nerds.