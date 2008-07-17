Why Buy When You Can Build?

Apple is suing a company called Psystar for selling computers with OS X installed on non-Apple hardware. While buying a pre-built Hackintosh may not be in the cards, you can still build your own Hackintosh PC with a little elbow grease.
Apple is suing a company called Psystar for selling computers with OS X installed on non-Apple hardware. While buying a pre-built Hackintosh may not be in the cards, you can still build your own Hackintosh PC with a little elbow grease.
@ SYMO "...most of their sales are from MP3 players these days."
This is incorrect. Check any of Apple's quarterly statements (including the most recent one) and you will find the majority ( > 50% ) of their revenue (and profit) are derived from iMac/Macbook sales.