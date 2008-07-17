What's Keeping Me? Identifies Apps Locking Your Files



Mac OS X only: When you're trying to eject that drive or delete that file but Finder stops you because it's "in use," you want desktop app What's Keeping Me. Enter the name of the file or drive into What's Keeping Me and the app will identify the process that's preventing you from completing your task, and give you the option to quit, relaunch, or kill the problem application. Of course you can quit processes through the Activity Monitor by hand, but What's Keeping Me does all the searching for you. What's Keeping Me is a free download, donations requested, for Mac only.