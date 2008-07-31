Westpac gives away free security software

Banks offering security software is not exactly a new development, but Westpac's arrangement has an interesting twist: customers can download a free copy of PC Tools' anti-malware, firewall and privacy protection packages. There doesn't seem to be any validation process to confirm if you're a Westpac customer or not, so in effect anyone can get a free copy of these programs. If you're looking for other free security software options, check out our five top antivirus packages.
[Westpac via OzBargain]
It's a start, but they are better off paying some web developers to fix the login screen. Introducing the 'mouse click keyboard' was a joke given that it is the same layout every time. And why haven't they introduced the physical pass code generators like other banks have? The free software is a publicity stunt given all the reports lately of how insecure the banks online systems are and they are better off fixing those first.