Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Westpac gives away free security software

Banks offering security software is not exactly a new development, but Westpac's arrangement has an interesting twist: customers can download a free copy of PC Tools' anti-malware, firewall and privacy protection packages. There doesn't seem to be any validation process to confirm if you're a Westpac customer or not, so in effect anyone can get a free copy of these programs. If you're looking for other free security software options, check out our five top antivirus packages.
[Westpac via OzBargain]

Comments

  • CITIZENDEE Guest

    It's a start, but they are better off paying some web developers to fix the login screen. Introducing the 'mouse click keyboard' was a joke given that it is the same layout every time. And why haven't they introduced the physical pass code generators like other banks have? The free software is a publicity stunt given all the reports lately of how insecure the banks online systems are and they are better off fixing those first.

    0
  • Kerrie Guest

    I was just about to finallay take the plunge and move to AVG 8 from the trusty, brilliant, AVG 7.5 when I saw this! I thought I may as well give it a try and if I dont like it can then go to AVG 8. As you said there does not seem to be any restrictions on downloading it and resistering, even though I am a customer at no time did it prompt for actual proof of this. So far so good.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
au baking bread sourdough

How To Look After And Use A Sourdough Starter

Fans of sourdough will be acutely aware of its unique flavour. This is all thanks to a starter or which is used to leaven the bread and make it rise. A sourdough starter is a living culture made from a simple recipe of flour and water that is allowed to ferment. They can last forever if they're looked after and fed regularly. If you're just starting out with sourdough baking, here's some tips to keep your starter strong and ready to literally get that bread.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles