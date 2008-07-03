Watch Movies On Your Mobile Device with TCPMP

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Windows Mobile/Windows CE/Palm OS: Although development has halted on the project, The Core Pocket Media Player (TCPMP) remains a robust option for media playback on Windows and Palm-based mobile devices. TCPMP supports video streaming and a wide variety of video formats including AVI, MP4, ASF, MPEG 1 and 4, WMV, DivX and XviD, to name a few. TCPMP also plays back several digital audio file formats, including MP3, OGG, and WAV. TCPMP's interface is simple and clean with emphasis on ease of playback and a light memory footprint. TCPMP is a free download for Windows Mobile/CE and Palm OS.

  • gish @Gish Domains

    I've been using this for about a year now and it's one of the best video players for Windows Mobile devices and Pocket PC's.

    It's really handy as it opens almost every video file I throw at it.

