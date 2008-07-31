VJPEG Opens Huge Pictures Quickly on Your Desktop

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Windows only: Free image utility VJPEG is a tool that could be a serious time saver for anyone who regularly views or compare digital images from their desktop. The tiny application installs itself as the default handler for JPG, BMP, and other common image files (and that's kind of annoying), so when a file is double-clicked, it opens super-fast in a frame-less desktop windows. There are shortcuts to resize, rotate, and even email a picture, but the concept is quickly checking out photos without waiting for Windows' viewer, or even something as light as IrfanView to load. My recommendation? Set up VJPEG as a send to item menu, and feed batches of pictures to it for quick selection. VJPEG is a free download for Windows systems only.

VJPEG [Stereopsis via FreewareGenius.com]

