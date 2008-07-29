Virgin getting added to iPhone choice list

We'll hold off on analysing the prices until the official announcement, but Nick over at Gizmodo has confirmed that Virgin will be selling the iPhone, probably this week, and probably at a price somewhat lower than Optus (which supplied Virgin's network). At the risk of saying "I told you so", both this development and Optus' recent Timeless plans confirm Lifehacker's long-held view that buying an iPhone as soon as it got released was likely to lead to a less than optimal deal. (And that's without considering the battery and MobileMe issues.)

