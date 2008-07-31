VidtoMP3 Converts Online Video Clips to MP3

YouTube, Google Video, and family is ripe with music videos whose soundtrack you'd love to add to your music collection, and VidtoMP3.com can do just that. Enter a video URL and it spits back the MP3 file available for download. [via]
Great post... nice web app for recording those unsigned artists and hidden gems on YouTube.