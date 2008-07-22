Videora Makes Video Playable on Your iPhone

Windows only: Our favourite iPod video conversion software maker Videora now offers an iPhone 3G version. Convert all types of video files like AVI, DivX, XVID, FLV, X264, VOB, MPEG, and DVDs into a format that your iPhone 3G can play (that is, MPEG-4, H.264). Videora iPhone 3G Converter is a free download for Windows, and requires the .NET framework to run. For more on video conversion, check out our top 10 free video rippers, encoders, and converters.
