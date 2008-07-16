Use TwitterMail to track replies on Twitter

While Twittermail promotes itself as a means of posting to Twitter via a unique email address, it has a much more useful feature: a daily summary of tweets that have been directed at you (using the @name convention) sent to any email address you specify. If you're following a large number of people or only access Twitter intermittently, it's easy to miss remarks addressed at you in this way; the email digest is a great way of making sure you don't miss vital messages without having to go through screens of older messages. Twittermail is free, requires a Twitter account to sign up. [Twittermail]
