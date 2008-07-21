Use iGoogle's Gmail Gadget to Get Around Blocked Gmail

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

The Daily Gyan blog adds to the list of work-arounds to access Gmail at places where it's normally blocked—this time, by using the fully-functional gadget available in the "new" iGoogle. If you're willing to sign up as a "developer" to get an early preview of Google's reworked start page, as Adam explained how to do, you simply add the Gmail gadget, click the "maximize" button on it, and you've got a nearly complete inbox view. And since iGoogle comes from a Google.com URL, it's less likely to be blocked, unless, of course, the IT overlords in question are reading this right now.

Access Gmail Even When It Is Blocked [Daily Gyan]

  • stu Guest

    I noticed this with the old iGoogle, but was always infuriated by only being able to see 4 words of the subject and nothing else.

