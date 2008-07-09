USB Flash Drive Manager Backs Up Thumb Drives

Windows only: Microsoft USB Flash Drive Manager is a desktop utility that backs up and restores data from USB storage devices. Select files or entire drives to back up with the Flash Drive Manager. If you use the same flash drive for a variety of purposes and need to rotate the data on it frequently, the USB Flash Manager can create backup profiles to expedite swapping the drive data. The USB Flash Drive Manager is a free download for Windows XP only.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink