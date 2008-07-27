URLInfo Reveals Hidden Web Site Server Details

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Webapp URLInfo does something pretty simple—grab data from the header files dished out by web servers, usually hidden from browser view—but it is oddly fascinating to peer into the machines serving up web sites. The Daily Gyan blog did a little digging with URLInfo and found out that a certain tech site you're reading uses an usual name for its publishing system, that Linux.com runs on, erm, Unix servers, and, according to its header, Web Worker Daily hides job referrals in its header files. Note that the site likes when you enter full URLs (http://www.site.com) more than shortened URLs, which it can't always parse.

URLinfo [via Daily Gyan]

