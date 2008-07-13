Upgrade from the Unofficial to the Official iPhone 2.0 Software

iPhone only: If you installed the unofficial iPhone 2.0 software when it got leaked earlier this week like we did, you may not be running the right version for your iPhone. Just in case, Mac Rumours describes how adventurous early adopters can now get the official iPhone 2.0 software. If you installed the leak and try to go official by hitting "Check for Update" in iTunes, it will tell you you're already running the most current software—so Mac Rumours provides a direct, manual link to the official 2.0 software. We're not positive what the differences are between the leak and the official versions, but Mac Rumours reports:

While [the leaked version]carries the same build number, the file sizes are different and the iPhone model designation is different. One unconfirmed poster explains that the "iPhone1,2" firmware that was leaked yesterday was only intended for use on the iPhone 3G.

Mac Rumours also warns that after you install the official version, your phone will have to be reactivated—and while this normally takes a few seconds, this weekend's iPhone 3G purchase rush could make it take a lot longer. (The manual download itself is pretty slow for me right now, too, due to server overload.) Whenever you go official, make sure you sync your device and back up all your data first. Hit up the Mac Rumours link for detailed instructions on how to go official.