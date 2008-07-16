UnMHT Saves Multiple Tabs as Complete HTML Files

Windows/Mac/Linux (Firefox): Free Firefox extension UnMHT gives Firefox the same abilities to save a complete web page as one file—sound, pictures, video, and all—as Internet Explorer and Opera already have, but with a multi-tab bonus. Once installed, Firefox can open any of the MIME HTML (.mht) files saved by another browser, but UnMHT also adds a "Save all tabs as MHT" option, letting you store an entire browsing session as multiple MHT files with two clicks. Great for saving a work session for later restoration, or saving what you're looking at now for complete offline reading later. UnMHT is a free download, works wherever Firefox does.
