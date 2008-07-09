Ubuntu Tweak Helps Install and Update Cutting-Edge Linux Apps

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Linux only: The latest release of Ubuntu Tweak, a custom-configuring app we've posted about before, makes it even easier to quickly set up an Ubuntu system with the options, looks, and now software you really want. The app's 0.3.2 release includes a compendium of third-party software—such as the Avant Window Navigator, Google Gadgets, GNOME Do, and more—you can easily add to your system and keep updated. Ubuntu Tweak uses a custom repository feed to keep all these apps up to date, so it might get a bit messy with a future upgrade. Still, for helping out newcomers to Ubuntu—or OpenSUSE, Fedora, or other GNOME-based distros—it's seriously helpful. Ubuntu Tweak is a free download for GNOME-based Linux systems only.

UbuntuTweak [via I'm Just an Avatar]

